Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $119.58 Million Position in Knife River Corporation $KNF

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF - Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,464,690 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 73,028 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.58% of Knife River worth $119,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KNF. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Knife River by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Knife River by 1,088.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 594 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knife River by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 685 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knife River by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNF has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Knife River in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Knife River from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Knife River from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Knife River from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Knife River from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on KNF

Knife River Trading Up 0.3%

KNF stock opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. Knife River Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $96.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.37. The business's 50 day moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average is $81.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $410.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $387.06 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 4.58%.Knife River's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Knife River Corporation will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota, is a leading integrated construction materials and contracting company in the western United States. The company specializes in producing and supplying aggregates, asphalt mix, ready-mixed concrete and other heavy construction materials used in highway, commercial and residential projects.

In addition to material production, Knife River offers a comprehensive suite of contracting services, including heavy civil construction, road building, underground and open-pit mining and logistics support.

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