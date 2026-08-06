Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $24.81 Million Position in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA - Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,501,139 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 574,048 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Stellantis worth $24,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 68.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,009 shares of the company's stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 33,429 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Stellantis by 37.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at $154,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stellantis by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Stellantis by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,473 shares of the company's stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts: Sign Up

Stellantis Price Performance

STLA stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.45. Stellantis N.V. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $12.22.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.63 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Stellantis N.V. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STLA shares. HSBC lowered Stellantis from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Stellantis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial set a $9.00 target price on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stellantis

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Stellantis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stellantis wasn't on the list.

While Stellantis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here