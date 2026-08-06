Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $25.61 Million Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX - Free Report) by 119.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690,651 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,461,799 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.06% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $25,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,463 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,330 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,105 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,231 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BCRX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of BCRX opened at $9.07 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.55.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.36%. The firm had revenue of $218.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company's revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, that focuses on the discovery and development of novel, oral small‐molecule medicines for rare and serious diseases. Since its founding in 1986, the company has leveraged structure‐based drug design to advance a pipeline of targeted therapeutics designed to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than just treat symptoms.

The company's first commercial product, Orladeyo (berotralstat), is an oral kallikrein inhibitor approved for the prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in both the United States and Europe.

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