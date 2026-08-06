Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $28.84 Million Holdings in Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM - Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,885 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 424,955 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Viper Energy worth $28,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Viper Energy by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company's stock.

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Viper Energy Price Performance

VNOM stock opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.67. Viper Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $51.13.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 2.89%.The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business's revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 266.0%. Viper Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently -475.00%.

Viper Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Viper Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: TD raised its price target for Viper Energy from $58 to $59 and assigned a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. BayStreet.CA analyst ratings

TD raised its price target for Viper Energy from $58 to $59 and assigned a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter performance: Viper reported $677 million in revenue, exceeding the approximately $643 million consensus estimate. Earnings of $0.76 per share matched expectations, while revenue increased 127.9% year over year, supported by higher production and realized oil prices. VNOM Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Viper reported $677 million in revenue, exceeding the approximately $643 million consensus estimate. Earnings of $0.76 per share matched expectations, while revenue increased 127.9% year over year, supported by higher production and realized oil prices. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition-led growth: Recent purchases, including the Riverbend acquisition, expand Viper’s asset base and could support cash flow growth if oil and gas prices remain elevated for an extended period. Viper Energy: More Acquisitions

Recent purchases, including the Riverbend acquisition, expand Viper’s asset base and could support cash flow growth if oil and gas prices remain elevated for an extended period. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder return: Viper declared a $0.29-per-share special dividend, payable August 20 to shareholders of record August 13, providing an additional near-term return catalyst.

Viper declared a $0.29-per-share special dividend, payable August 20 to shareholders of record August 13, providing an additional near-term return catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Additional analyst coverage and mixed analyst opinions were reported, but the available headlines do not establish a uniform consensus beyond TD’s positive call. Johnson Rice Begins Coverage

Additional analyst coverage and mixed analyst opinions were reported, but the available headlines do not establish a uniform consensus beyond TD’s positive call. Negative Sentiment: The stock remains below its key moving averages, suggesting technical pressure and possible investor caution even after the earnings beat and positive target revision.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research cut Viper Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an "accumulate" rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $57.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and intends to acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. As a pass-through entity, Viper Energy Partners does not engage in drilling or production operations directly; instead, it generates revenues by holding overriding royalty interests, mineral fee interests and royalty fee interests. These interests entitle the partnership to receive a percentage of the proceeds from hydrocarbons produced and sold by third-party operators.

The partnership's assets are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a primary focus on the Delaware Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

Further Reading

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