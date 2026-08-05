Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $30.80 Million Stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. $RCUS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426,223 shares of the company's stock after selling 97,934 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.14% of Arcus Biosciences worth $30,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,962,874 shares of the company's stock worth $189,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,421 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,188,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 309.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,184,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,576,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company's stock.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.10). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 156.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.97%. The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 7,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $198,965.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,157,046.43. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $574,317.54. Following the transaction, the president owned 822,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,532,508.80. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 110,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,319 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Arcus Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Leerink Partners set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RCUS

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapies. The company's research platform centers on modulating tumor microenvironments and immune checkpoints through both small-molecule and antibody-based candidates. Arcus aims to enhance antitumor immune responses by targeting pathways such as the adenosine axis and inhibitory receptors on immune cells.

The company's lead clinical programs include etrumadenant, an orally administered A2A adenosine receptor antagonist being evaluated in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, and domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody.

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