Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $36.44 Million Stock Position in Payoneer Global Inc. $PAYO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO - Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,544,420 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 263,030 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.19% of Payoneer Global worth $36,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonteq Securities AG lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 6,496 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 246.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company's stock.

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Payoneer Global Price Performance

PAYO opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $261.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.12 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Payoneer Global's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Payoneer Global news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,887,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,734.66. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.06% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Payoneer Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Northland Securities set a $7.40 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Benchmark cut Payoneer Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Payoneer Global from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Global NASDAQ: PAYO operates a digital payments platform that enables businesses, marketplaces and professionals to send and receive cross-border payments. The company's core offerings include multi-currency receiving accounts, mass payout services and working capital solutions. Through its platform, Payoneer facilitates global transactions by connecting payors and payees across a network of local bank transfers, card payouts and digital wallets, supporting the seamless movement of funds in over 150 currencies.

Founded in 2005, Payoneer has grown from a small fintech venture into a widely adopted payments infrastructure provider that serves clients in more than 200 countries and territories.

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