Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $38.03 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. $USPH

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH - Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,394 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.36% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $38,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 370,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,949,000 after acquiring an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 582.7% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 41,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 35,237 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,676 shares of the company's stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,159 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,741,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 836,831 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,729,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barrington Research cut their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

USPH stock opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $93.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company's 50-day moving average price is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.40.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.36%.The business had revenue of $198.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. U.S. Physical Therapy's payout ratio is presently 368.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Francis Minan bought 492 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $31,064.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at $184,558.22. The trade was a 20.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc NYSE: USPH is a leading owner and operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics across the United States. The company delivers rehabilitative care to patients recovering from orthopedic injuries, neurological disorders and chronic conditions. Its core services include one-on-one physical therapy sessions, aquatic therapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy and sports medicine programs designed to restore mobility and enhance quality of life.

In addition to traditional rehabilitation services, U.S.

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