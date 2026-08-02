Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $53.54 Million Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX - Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,103 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 93,688 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.79% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $53,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the company's stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $24,497,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 223.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,072,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,990,000 after purchasing an additional 740,847 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 16,195.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,442 shares of the company's stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company's stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $136.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -75.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company's fifty day moving average price is $120.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.23. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $143.29.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $56.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.88% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. Analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTGX has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $119.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.00.

View Our Latest Report on Protagonist Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 9,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,061,460.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $922,880.50. The trade was a 53.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bryan Giraudo sold 6,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,500. The trade was a 15.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 161,130 shares of company stock valued at $16,355,220 over the last quarter. 5.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: PTGX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist's approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.

Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral α4β7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

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