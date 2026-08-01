Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $74.22 Million Stake in Masco Corporation $MAS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,229,671 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,391 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.61% of Masco worth $74,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Masco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,235,505 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $649,545,000 after purchasing an additional 60,430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Masco by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,063,286 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $384,776,000 after purchasing an additional 977,684 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,850,170 shares of the construction company's stock worth $411,832,000 after buying an additional 58,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,826,584 shares of the construction company's stock worth $306,295,000 after buying an additional 2,085,454 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,405,974 shares of the construction company's stock worth $216,143,000 after buying an additional 518,679 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Masco Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of MAS stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. Masco Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $70.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 2,379.08%. The firm's revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Masco's payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

Masco declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore downgraded Masco from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Masco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Masco from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Masco from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAS

Key Headlines Impacting Masco

Here are the key news stories impacting Masco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Masco reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.64, well above the $1.32 analyst consensus. Pricing actions, cost savings and an $85 million net tariff-refund benefit helped lift margins. Masco Earnings Rise as Pricing and Tariff Refunds Lift 2026 Margins

Masco reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.64, well above the $1.32 analyst consensus. Pricing actions, cost savings and an $85 million net tariff-refund benefit helped lift margins. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to $4.40-$4.60, supported by pricing and the tariff refund. Truist maintained a Buy rating and set an $85 price target, implying meaningful upside from recent levels. Masco raises 2026 EPS outlook

Management raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to $4.40-$4.60, supported by pricing and the tariff refund. Truist maintained a Buy rating and set an $85 price target, implying meaningful upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted MAS as a potentially attractive value stock, while its valuation—about 16 times earnings—could appeal to investors if housing and repair-and-remodel demand improves. Why Masco is a Strong Value Stock

About Masco

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

Further Reading

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