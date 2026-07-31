Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $82.35 Million Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. $AHCO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO - Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,920,973 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 518,274 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.09% of AdaptHealth worth $82,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 433.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,585 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 54.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AdaptHealth by 318.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,592 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Russell E. Schuster III sold 11,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $113,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 136,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,373,572.28. The trade was a 7.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AdaptHealth from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AHCO

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, Inc operates as a leading provider of home medical equipment (HME) and related services in the United States. The company focuses on delivering respiratory care, mobility solutions and bathroom safety products to patients with chronic and acute medical needs. Through its comprehensive service offerings, AdaptHealth aims to enhance quality of life and clinical outcomes for patients who require long-term support outside of a hospital setting.

The company's respiratory portfolio includes products such as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and associated supplies for patients with sleep apnea, COPD and other pulmonary conditions.

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