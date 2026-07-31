Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $86.27 Million Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. $WHD

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,821,142 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 53,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.28% of Cactus worth $86,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Cactus by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,066 shares of the company's stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cactus by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Cactus by 0.5% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 57,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,734 shares of the company's stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,538 shares of the company's stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHD. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cactus from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cactus from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.60.

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Cactus Stock Up 18.6%

Shares of WHD opened at $62.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.29. Cactus had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.01%.The firm had revenue of $449.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company's revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Cactus's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Cactus's payout ratio is 47.86%.

Trending Headlines about Cactus

Here are the key news stories impacting Cactus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cactus reported adjusted earnings of $0.93 per share , above consensus estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.71 and up from $0.66 a year earlier. Revenue rose 64.3% year over year to $449.5 million , surpassing the $400.8 million consensus estimate. Cactus Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Raises Quarterly Dividend by 7%

Cactus reported adjusted earnings of , above consensus estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.71 and up from $0.66 a year earlier. Revenue rose 64.3% year over year to , surpassing the $400.8 million consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management raised the quarterly dividend by 7.1%, from $0.14 to $0.15 per share , payable September 11 to shareholders of record August 31. The increase reinforces the company’s shareholder-return strategy. Cactus Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management raised the quarterly dividend by 7.1%, from $0.14 to , payable September 11 to shareholders of record August 31. The increase reinforces the company’s shareholder-return strategy. Positive Sentiment: The Spoolable Technologies segment is expected to grow revenue approximately 15% to 20% sequentially in the third quarter, providing an important growth driver. Analysts remain generally constructive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.60. Cactus expects Spoolable Technologies revenue to rise 15%-20% in Q3

The Spoolable Technologies segment is expected to grow revenue approximately sequentially in the third quarter, providing an important growth driver. Analysts remain generally constructive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.60. Neutral Sentiment: The outlook is mixed by segment: Pressure Control revenue is expected to decline about 10% in the third quarter, partially offsetting growth in Spoolable Technologies. Investors will likely monitor whether the faster-growing segment can sustain the company’s overall momentum.

The outlook is mixed by segment: Pressure Control revenue is expected to decline about in the third quarter, partially offsetting growth in Spoolable Technologies. Investors will likely monitor whether the faster-growing segment can sustain the company’s overall momentum. Negative Sentiment: CEO Scott Bender sold 13,300 shares for approximately $732,000, reducing his direct holdings by 9.4%. The sale is a potential sentiment overhang, although he continues to own 128,219 shares. Insider Selling: Cactus CEO Sells 13,300 Shares

Insider Activity at Cactus

In other Cactus news, Director Alan Semple sold 10,206 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $577,863.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,119.28. The trade was a 25.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $678,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $904,554.30. The trade was a 42.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 35,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,135 over the last ninety days. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.

Further Reading

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