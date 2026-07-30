Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $94.35 Million Holdings in BancFirst Corporation $BANF

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF - Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,545 shares of the bank's stock after selling 23,401 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.59% of BancFirst worth $94,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 108.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the bank's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,844 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the bank's stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,646,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BancFirst this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded BancFirst from “hold” to “strong-buy,” potentially supporting investor sentiment and signaling confidence in the bank’s outlook. Zacks.com

potentially supporting investor sentiment and signaling confidence in the bank’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: BancFirst recently reported quarterly EPS of $1.96 , exceeding the $1.80 consensus estimate, while revenue of $187.49 million also topped expectations. The bank posted a 13.64% return on equity and a 31.96% net margin, reinforcing its profitability profile.

BancFirst recently reported quarterly EPS of , exceeding the $1.80 consensus estimate, while revenue of $187.49 million also topped expectations. The bank posted a 13.64% return on equity and a 31.96% net margin, reinforcing its profitability profile. Positive Sentiment: The company maintains a quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share , equivalent to $1.96 annually and a yield of approximately 1.7%. Institutional ownership remains substantial at 51.72%, with several funds increasing their positions.

The company maintains a quarterly dividend of , equivalent to $1.96 annually and a yield of approximately 1.7%. Institutional ownership remains substantial at 51.72%, with several funds increasing their positions. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed. The consensus rating is “Hold,” with an average price target of $124, while recent rating changes have ranged from “sell” to “hold” and “buy” to “hold.”

Analyst sentiment remains mixed. The consensus rating is “Hold,” with an average price target of $124, while recent rating changes have ranged from “sell” to “hold” and “buy” to “hold.” Negative Sentiment: Director David E. Rainbolt sold a combined 123,950 shares between July 27 and July 29 for approximately $14.4 million. The transactions reduced his direct ownership by more than 80% across the reported filings, a notable insider-selling signal that may weigh on the stock despite the absence of a stated reason for the sales. BancFirst insider trading report

BancFirst Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $113.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.59. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $113.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. BancFirst Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.48 and a 52 week high of $138.77.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $187.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $178.53 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that BancFirst Corporation will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. BancFirst's payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Insider Activity

In other BancFirst news, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 12,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $1,463,205.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,927,936.65. This represents a 22.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,170 shares of company stock valued at $16,190,275. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of BancFirst in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded BancFirst from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded BancFirst from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BancFirst from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $124.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BancFirst

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation is a regional banking holding company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. As the largest state‐chartered bank in Oklahoma, BancFirst offers a comprehensive suite of financial services to individuals, businesses and government entities. Its core business activities include commercial and consumer banking, mortgage lending, treasury management, equipment financing and electronic banking solutions.

The bank operates a network of more than 60 branches across Oklahoma, serving urban centers such as Oklahoma City and Tulsa, as well as rural communities throughout the state.

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