Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $96.42 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,859 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.34% of Veeva Systems worth $96,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.08.

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Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $207.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.05 and a 52-week high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV Stock a Buy: Cloud Software for Life Sciences

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $882.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 28.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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