Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $97.31 Million Holdings in Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584,304 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 36,955 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.49% of Terreno Realty worth $97,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Terreno Realty alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Terreno Realty by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 498 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 73.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 15.4% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. UBS Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Terreno Realty from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $69.00 price objective on Terreno Realty in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $71.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRNO

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

NYSE TRNO opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $78.94.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.36. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 86.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Terreno Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.86%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation NYSE: TRNO is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in key coastal markets across the United States. The company's portfolio primarily consists of bulk distribution, warehouse and light-industrial assets that serve a diverse tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers. Terreno aims to generate stable rental income while pursuing long-term capital appreciation through targeted investment and active asset management.

Terreno focuses on eight major coastal regions, emphasizing markets with strong supply-and-demand fundamentals and barriers to new development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Terreno Realty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Terreno Realty wasn't on the list.

While Terreno Realty currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here