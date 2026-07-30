Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $98.09 Million Position in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,661,456 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 145,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.10% of KBR worth $98,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in KBR by 432.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in KBR by 27.5% during the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in KBR by 101,600.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on KBR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $52.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on KBR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thaer Lewis Von bought 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.77 per share, with a total value of $92,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,715.66. This represents a 40.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos A. Sabater purchased 14,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $470,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 35,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,159,341.35. This represents a 68.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 29,875 shares of company stock valued at $945,160. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

KBR Trading Down 4.0%

NYSE KBR opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 5.21%.The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. KBR's quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. KBR's payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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