Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383,646 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,474 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.54% of Alliant Energy worth $99,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 22,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company's stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company's stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.09.

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Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $72.00 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a one year low of $63.28 and a one year high of $78.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 18.58%.The business's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Alliant Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.08%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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