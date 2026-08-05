Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. $NTLA

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA - Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,318,110 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 386,261 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.92% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $29,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,869 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company's stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of NTLA opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.81. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.11. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.04% and a negative return on equity of 57.47%. The business had revenue of $15.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on NTLA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Edward J. Dulac III sold 4,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $84,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 156,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,148. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,641 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $44,315.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 66,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,122,347.08. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: NTLA is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company's research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease‐causing genes with a single administration. Intellia's lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.

Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.

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