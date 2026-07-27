Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF - Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,596,177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 208,709 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.57% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $145,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,727 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $9,295,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.4% in the first quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 130,974 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 257,474 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $24,269,000 after acquiring an additional 60,454 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 0.0%

ANF opened at $93.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.87. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 52-week low of $65.45 and a 52-week high of $133.11.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 34.36%. Abercrombie & Fitch's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $92.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co NYSE: ANF is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

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