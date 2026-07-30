Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,992 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of MongoDB worth $91,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $321.31 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.47 and a fifty-two week high of $444.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -868.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1,273.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.70 and a 200 day moving average of $317.08.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The business had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $664.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total transaction of $15,326,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 161,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,980,727.92. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,130 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total value of $377,702.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 982,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,552,040.25. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 127,746 shares of company stock valued at $47,343,538 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $366.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MongoDB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $405.35.

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MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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