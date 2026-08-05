Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Rxo Inc $RXO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO - Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,048,903 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 504,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.24% of RXO worth $29,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RXO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RXO by 146.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO Trading Up 6.3%

NYSE:RXO opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 2.10. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Rxo Inc has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

RXO (NYSE:RXO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09). RXO had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rxo Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on RXO shares. Stephens raised shares of RXO to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXO

About RXO

RXO Inc NYSE: RXO is a leading asset-light provider of digital freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions. The company leverages a proprietary technology platform to connect shippers with a network of third-party carriers, enabling optimized route planning, real-time shipment tracking, and dynamic pricing. RXO’s end-to-end service model spans full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal and cross-border freight movements, designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs for its customers.

Operating primarily across North America, RXO serves a diverse base of shippers in industries ranging from retail and consumer goods to manufacturing and automotive.

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