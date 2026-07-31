Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH - Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,871,979 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 202,020 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.05% of Sally Beauty worth $81,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 1,365.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 392.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth about $34,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBH. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sally Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sally Beauty from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.00.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sally Beauty news, CFO Marlo Michelle Cormier Platz sold 42,771 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $543,191.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 138,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,441.50. The trade was a 23.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.02. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $17.92.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 4.93%.The firm had revenue of $903.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $901.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sally Beauty has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.560 EPS. Analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is a leading global specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, serving both retail customers and salon professionals. The company operates two primary channels: Sally Beauty Supply, which offers a broad assortment of hair color, hair care, styling, and skincare products; and Beauty Systems Group (BSG), which provides salon-quality products and supplies to professional stylists and salon owners. With a focus on catering to diverse customer needs, Sally Beauty offers well-known brands alongside private label lines, positioning itself as a one-stop source for beauty professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Denton, Texas, Sally Beauty has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH - Free Report).

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