Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Corporation $BN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290,509 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 182,628 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Brookfield worth $92,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BN. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 price objective on Brookfield and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Brookfield to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $48.50) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.64.

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Brookfield Stock Down 1.6%

BN stock opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average of $44.19. The firm has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 81.78 and a beta of 1.54. Brookfield Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.93 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Brookfield's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

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