Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $DBD

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD - Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,148,962 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 165,324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.32% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $86,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 474.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,699 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 58,388 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 1,072.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 325,917 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 298,117 shares during the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at $5,334,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,024,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 64,800 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 50,620 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 629 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,923.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 216,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,214,241.82. This trade represents a 0.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas S. Timko bought 672 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,969.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 75,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,612,692.80. This represents a 0.90% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,282 shares of company stock valued at $249,138 and sold 419,798 shares valued at $35,245,284. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBD. Wedbush raised Diebold Nixdorf to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $71.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.93 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 2.87%.The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $923.07 million. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Diebold Nixdorf News

Here are the key news stories impacting Diebold Nixdorf this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter performance improved year over year: revenue rose approximately 2% to about $930 million, net income increased to $16.2 million from $12.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA climbed 8% to $120.6 million. Adjusted EPS was reported at $1.10, matching consensus, while GAAP EPS rose to $0.44 from $0.33. Diebold Nixdorf Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

Second-quarter performance improved year over year: revenue rose approximately 2% to about $930 million, net income increased to $16.2 million from $12.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA climbed 8% to $120.6 million. Adjusted EPS was reported at $1.10, matching consensus, while GAAP EPS rose to $0.44 from $0.33. Positive Sentiment: Order entries increased 3% year over year, with management highlighting record order entries and continued demand across retail and financial-services markets. This supports future revenue visibility. Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Order entries increased 3% year over year, with management highlighting record order entries and continued demand across retail and financial-services markets. This supports future revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Diebold Nixdorf repurchased approximately $60 million of stock during the quarter, leaving about $57 million authorized, which could support per-share results. Wedbush also upgraded the shares to “strong buy.”

Diebold Nixdorf repurchased approximately $60 million of stock during the quarter, leaving about $57 million authorized, which could support per-share results. Wedbush also upgraded the shares to “strong buy.” Neutral Sentiment: Management reaffirmed 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $3.86 billion to $3.94 billion and adjusted EPS guidance of $5.25 to $5.75. The ranges remain close to analyst expectations, providing stability but little evidence of an upside surprise. Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management reaffirmed 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $3.86 billion to $3.94 billion and adjusted EPS guidance of $5.25 to $5.75. The ranges remain close to analyst expectations, providing stability but little evidence of an upside surprise. Negative Sentiment: The quarter delivered only modest top-line growth and merely met adjusted EPS expectations. Investors may have expected stronger guidance or a raised outlook, helping explain the stock’s decline despite improved margins and earnings.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc NYSE: DBD is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

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