Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. $HE

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE - Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,563,708 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 351,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.49% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $38,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,523 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 72,891 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. Weiss Ratings raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $13.75 to $11.75 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $12.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HE

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 4.19%.The company had revenue of $746.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $746.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a diversified holding company operating in the energy and financial services sectors in the state of Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, Hawaiian Electric Company, provides generation, transmission, distribution and customer service to the island of Oahu, while its Maui Electric and Hawaii Electric Light Company subsidiaries serve Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Hawaii Island. The roots of the electric utility business trace back to 1891 when service first commenced in Honolulu.

Through its subsidiary Hawaii Gas, HEI extends its energy portfolio to include the distribution of natural gas and propane, supporting residential, commercial and industrial customers across the islands.

See Also

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