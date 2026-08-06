Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 132,471 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL - Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,581 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 132,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of GFL Environmental worth $27,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in GFL Environmental by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,863,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $939,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,936 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,201,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $481,125,000 after buying an additional 977,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,156,675 shares of the company's stock worth $479,255,000 after buying an additional 97,020 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,511,198 shares of the company's stock worth $365,595,000 after buying an additional 185,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,101,264 shares of the company's stock worth $219,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,180 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $51.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.75.

Read Our Latest Report on GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.05.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a $0.0169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GFL Environmental's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.32%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc is a leading North American provider of diversified environmental services, offering comprehensive solutions across solid waste management, liquid waste management, soil remediation and infrastructure services. The company's core business activities include residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, recycling, composting and landfill management. In addition to traditional waste services, GFL provides specialized liquid waste hauling, treatment and disposal services as well as environmental consulting to support industrial and municipal clients in meeting regulatory and sustainability goals.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi, GFL Environmental has pursued an aggressive growth strategy driven by strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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