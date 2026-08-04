Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 179,376 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO - Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,945 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 179,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.29% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $41,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 552.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,511,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,000 shares of the company's stock worth $21,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANB Bank purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company's stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

BBIO stock opened at $79.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.96. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $93.42. The company's 50 day moving average price is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.80.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $194.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $2,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 535,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,137,377.56. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,196 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $150,579.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $634,889.63. This trade represents a 19.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 432,117 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,700 over the last three months. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBIO. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BBIO

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio's pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BridgeBio Pharma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BridgeBio Pharma wasn't on the list.

While BridgeBio Pharma currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here