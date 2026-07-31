Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 18,614 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,107 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 18,614 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.45% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $84,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,424 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at about $992,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 118,050 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $10,892,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1,804.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 63,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company's stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 1.6%

RHP opened at $133.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.82 and a 12 month high of $137.46.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Ryman Hospitality Properties's payout ratio is currently 126.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, June 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $127.10.

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Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company's portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman's flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

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