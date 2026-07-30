Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 211,843 Shares of Adient $ADNT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Adient (NYSE:ADNT - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,384,904 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 211,843 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.60% of Adient worth $88,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 19.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Adient by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

Adient Stock Performance

NYSE ADNT opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Adient has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $27.32.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 0.39%.Adient's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ADNT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Adient from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Adient from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adient from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Adient

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 22,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $499,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 110,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,518,221.06. This trade represents a 16.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc NYSE: ADNT is a leading global supplier of automotive seating and interior components. Established in 2016 through a spin-off from Johnson Controls, the company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat assemblies, seat structures, mechanisms, foams, textiles, trim and electronics. Adient's product portfolio spans a wide range of seating solutions, from entry-level designs to luxury and high-performance seats, and extends to interior modules such as door panels and center consoles.

Serving major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, Adient works closely with automakers to develop lightweight, comfortable and safety-oriented seating systems.

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