Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,467,010 Shares of Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT - Free Report) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,720,478 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 2,467,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.69% of Lyft worth $89,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,783,363 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $567,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,873,232 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $191,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $109,987,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $108,472,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,054,610 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $97,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company's stock.

Lyft News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lyft this week:

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $15.44 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.26). Lyft had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 43.82%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lyft from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. William Blair lowered Lyft to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYFT

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In related news, Director Jill Beggs sold 2,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $28,799.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,092 shares in the company, valued at $414,065.92. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 11,491 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $172,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 853,731 shares in the company, valued at $12,805,965. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,535 shares of company stock valued at $637,456. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc NASDAQ: LYFT operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft's platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

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