Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 27,597 Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG - Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,399 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.33% of Alamo Group worth $87,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,427,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 358,435 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $59,131,000 after purchasing an additional 124,845 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 181,465 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,936,000 after buying an additional 118,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,291 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,404,000 after buying an additional 110,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,180 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,641,000 after buying an additional 96,369 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of ALG stock opened at $157.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.76 and a 12 month high of $233.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $398.02 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Alamo Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALG shares. Weiss Ratings cut Alamo Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALG

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

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