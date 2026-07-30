Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 36,268 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE - Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,009,687 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.29% of Franklin Electric worth $93,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Franklin Electric alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 8,547 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $883,759.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,430.60. The trade was a 53.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,200. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 14,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,082 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company's stock.

More Franklin Electric News

Here are the key news stories impacting Franklin Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Franklin Electric exceeded expectations in Q2 2026, reporting adjusted EPS of $1.55 versus the $1.44 consensus and revenue of $622.9 million versus $605.9 million expected. Adjusted EPS increased 18% year over year, while sales rose 6%. Zacks Q2 earnings report

Franklin Electric exceeded expectations in Q2 2026, reporting adjusted EPS of $1.55 versus the $1.44 consensus and revenue of $622.9 million versus $605.9 million expected. Adjusted EPS increased 18% year over year, while sales rose 6%. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year 2026 guidance to $2.21 billion-$2.29 billion in sales and $4.50-$4.70 in adjusted EPS, compared with consensus estimates of approximately $2.2 billion and $4.58, respectively. Seeking Alpha guidance report

Management raised full-year 2026 guidance to $2.21 billion-$2.29 billion in sales and $4.50-$4.70 in adjusted EPS, compared with consensus estimates of approximately $2.2 billion and $4.58, respectively. Positive Sentiment: Growth was broad-based: Water Systems sales increased 5%, Energy Systems sales rose 3% and Distribution sales jumped 11%. Distribution operating income climbed 22%, supporting the company’s growth outlook. Quiver Quantitative earnings summary

Growth was broad-based: Water Systems sales increased 5%, Energy Systems sales rose 3% and Distribution sales jumped 11%. Distribution operating income climbed 22%, supporting the company’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its FELE price target from $118 to $124 but retained a neutral rating. The higher target suggests upside potential, while the unchanged rating signals limited conviction at the stock’s current valuation. Benzinga analyst update

Robert W. Baird raised its FELE price target from $118 to $124 but retained a neutral rating. The higher target suggests upside potential, while the unchanged rating signals limited conviction at the stock’s current valuation. Negative Sentiment: Energy Systems operating income declined year over year on a GAAP basis, partly because of a $4.5 million legal settlement expense. Excluding that charge, adjusted operating income increased 11%. Franklin Electric SEC filing

Energy Systems operating income declined year over year on a GAAP basis, partly because of a $4.5 million legal settlement expense. Excluding that charge, adjusted operating income increased 11%. Negative Sentiment: Management cautioned that inflation in sourced materials and logistics remains a margin risk. With FELE trading at a relatively high earnings multiple, investors may be demanding stronger near-term upside than the otherwise solid results provided.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 3.9%

FELE opened at $105.38 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $622.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.92 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 7.06%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Franklin Electric's payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Franklin Electric from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Franklin Electric from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $114.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world‐leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Franklin Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Franklin Electric wasn't on the list.

While Franklin Electric currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here