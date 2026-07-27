Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 5,107 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,283 shares of the textile maker's stock after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.70% of Ralph Lauren worth $145,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,937.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 963,340 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $264,225,000 after purchasing an additional 952,681 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,324,018 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $468,186,000 after buying an additional 275,263 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 895,017 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $316,487,000 after buying an additional 255,511 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 881,360 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $311,658,000 after buying an additional 245,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,225 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $207,295,000 after buying an additional 242,386 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $372.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52 week low of $273.04 and a 52 week high of $421.60. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $383.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 11.60%.The business's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Ralph Lauren's dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $480.00 to $511.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $430.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $430.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RL

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation NYSE: RL is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men's neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren's product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

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