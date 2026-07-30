Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 81,182 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,519 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 81,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.88% of Houlihan Lokey worth $88,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,862,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,467,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 123,672 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Houlihan Lokey from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $193.00 to $187.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $187.00 target price on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $180.50.

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Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $138.83 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $140.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.70. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.72 and a 52-week high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $602.38 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Houlihan Lokey's payout ratio is currently 45.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 6,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $941,378.90. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,378.90. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.83% of the company's stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm's core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Free Report).

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