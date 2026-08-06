Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Disc Medicine, Inc. $IRON

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON - Free Report) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,447 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 170,872 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.03% of Disc Medicine worth $25,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,834 shares of the company's stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 15,137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,438 shares of the company's stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Disc Medicine

In other Disc Medicine news, CEO John D. Quisel sold 33,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $2,473,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 226,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,945,757.44. This trade represents a 12.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rahul Khara sold 1,649 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $123,675.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 52,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,912,975. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,597,536. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRON has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Disc Medicine from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IRON

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of IRON stock opened at $78.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.69. The company has a current ratio of 24.14, a quick ratio of 24.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $99.50.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Disc Medicine Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc NASDAQ: IRON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company's pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

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