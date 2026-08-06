Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. $ELVN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN - Free Report) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 681,715 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 282,822 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.12% of Enliven Therapeutics worth $26,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,692,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,138,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,830,000 shares of the company's stock worth $58,982,000 after buying an additional 2,670,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,513,680 shares of the company's stock worth $54,111,000 after buying an additional 418,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,260,000 after acquiring an additional 142,378 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,214,000 after acquiring an additional 87,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 6,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $316,787.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,424,282.56. The trade was a 11.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lori Anne Kunkel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,723.16. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 32,036 shares of company stock worth $1,430,676 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELVN. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JonesTrading increased their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELVN

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ELVN opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 0.27. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $62.32. The stock's 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enliven Therapeutics Profile

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

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