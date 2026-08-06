Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Getty Realty Corporation $GTY

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,609 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 39,683 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.33% of Getty Realty worth $25,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTY. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 12.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 30,647 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 306,733 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 105.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,313 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 58,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,721 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company's stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Huntington assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Getty Realty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Getty Realty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Getty Realty

Getty Realty Price Performance

Getty Realty stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company's fifty day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Getty Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $36.83.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.45 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 42.74%.The business's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Getty Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.540 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Getty Realty's payout ratio is presently 118.29%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company's portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.

Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Getty Realty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Getty Realty wasn't on the list.

While Getty Realty currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here