Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Bristow Group Inc. $VTOL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL - Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,753,392 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 45,874 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.92% of Bristow Group worth $82,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,613,000. Fearnley Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $16,942,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Bristow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,486,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Bristow Group during the first quarter valued at about $6,611,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 176.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,768 shares of the company's stock worth $7,605,000 after buying an additional 134,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company's stock.

Get Bristow Group alerts: Sign Up

Bristow Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Bristow Group stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.57). Bristow Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm had revenue of $388.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $383.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristow Group Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristow Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Bristow Group's payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VTOL shares. Wall Street Zen cut Bristow Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bristow Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VTOL

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc is a global provider of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry and search-and-rescue (SAR) operations worldwide. The company specializes in the safe and efficient transport of personnel, equipment and supplies to offshore oil and gas platforms, as well as emergency response and medevac services. Bristow's operations support exploration, production and decommissioning activities, helping energy companies maintain continuity of production in some of the world's most challenging environments.

The company maintains a diverse fleet of turbine-powered helicopters, including medium- and heavy-lift aircraft such as the Sikorsky S-92, Airbus H225 (formerly EC225) and Leonardo AW189.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristow Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristow Group wasn't on the list.

While Bristow Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here