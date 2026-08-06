Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Centuri Holdings, Inc. $CTRI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI - Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,022 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 281,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.88% of Centuri worth $25,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Centuri by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in Centuri by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 20,461 shares of the company's stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Centuri by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,041 shares of the company's stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Centuri by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centuri by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

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Centuri Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of CTRI opened at $22.27 on Thursday. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $959.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $835.99 million. Centuri had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.86%.The business's revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centuri Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Centuri News

Here are the key news stories impacting Centuri this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Centuri reported adjusted earnings of $0.24 per share, above the $0.21 consensus estimate and up from $0.19 a year earlier. Revenue reached approximately $959.5 million to $962 million, well ahead of expectations near $836 million and 33% higher year over year. Centuri Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Centuri reported adjusted earnings of $0.24 per share, above the $0.21 consensus estimate and up from $0.19 a year earlier. Revenue reached approximately $959.5 million to $962 million, well ahead of expectations near $836 million and 33% higher year over year. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook improved: Centuri raised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $3.6 billion-$3.8 billion, above the analyst consensus of approximately $3.5 billion. The improved outlook suggests continued demand and stronger operating momentum. Centuri Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year 2026 Guidance

Centuri raised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $3.6 billion-$3.8 billion, above the analyst consensus of approximately $3.5 billion. The improved outlook suggests continued demand and stronger operating momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst ratings remain supportive: Cantor Fitzgerald lowered its price target from $46 to $35 but maintained an “overweight” rating, implying substantial potential appreciation from the current share price. Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Centuri Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered its price target from $46 to $35 but maintained an “overweight” rating, implying substantial potential appreciation from the current share price. Negative Sentiment: Price targets were cut: Wells Fargo reduced its target from $37 to $29 while retaining an “overweight” rating. The reduction, along with Cantor’s cut, indicates analysts are tempering valuation expectations despite the strong quarter. Wells Fargo Analyst Update

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Centuri from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Centuri from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Centuri from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Centuri from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Centuri from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.40.

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About Centuri

Centuri Construction Group, Inc NYSE: CTRI is a heavy civil contractor specializing in water and wastewater infrastructure projects. The company delivers end-to-end services encompassing design-build, engineering, procurement and construction for water transmission mains, wastewater force mains, treatment facilities, pump and lift stations, and stormwater management systems.

Centuri’s core offerings include pipeline installation and rehabilitation, civil sitework, earthwork, structural concrete and slope protection.

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