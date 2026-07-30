Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYK

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,916,167 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 238,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.36% of Liberty Global worth $92,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 173,975 shares of the company's stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 92,504 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 7.3% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,884,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,757,000 after purchasing an additional 467,869 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 481.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 111,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 92,379 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,731,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,342,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company's stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.28. Liberty Global Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.59). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LBTYK. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Liberty Global from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Global

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 55,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,729.04. This represents a 50.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company's stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global NASDAQ: LBTYK is a leading international telecommunications and television company, headquartered in London. Established in 2005 through the merger of UGC Europe and Liberty Media International, the company has grown into one of the largest broadband and video service providers outside North America. Liberty Global focuses on delivering high-speed internet, digital video, mobile telephony and fixed-line communications to residential and business customers.

The company's core services include ultra‐fast broadband, pay television, voice services and mobile offerings.

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