Go Pro
→ Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Icon Plc $ICLR

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Icon logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR - Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 788,828 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 265,858 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.98% of Icon worth $87,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Icon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,542,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Icon by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,072,428 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $195,418,000 after acquiring an additional 201,455 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,829,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Icon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 1,667.3% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 66,063 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 62,325 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icon Stock Down 1.5%

Icon stock opened at $177.53 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $154.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.54. Icon Plc has a 1-year low of $66.57 and a 1-year high of $203.91. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. Icon had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 5.35%.The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Icon's revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Icon from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Icon from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Icon from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Icon from $164.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Icon currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $168.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICLR

Icon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Icon plc NASDAQ: ICLR is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon's service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Icon Right Now?

Before you consider Icon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Icon wasn't on the list.

While Icon currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Get “backdoor access” BEFORE the next big IPO
Get “backdoor access” BEFORE the next big IPO
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines