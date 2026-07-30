Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,694,288 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 591,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.87% of Mirion Technologies worth $87,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 125,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $164,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,157 shares in the company, valued at $435,163.48. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Mirion Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MIR

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 13.1%

Shares of MIR opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 2.39%.The company had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirion Technologies Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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