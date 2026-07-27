Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,006 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 34,385 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.31% of Texas Roadhouse worth $142,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company's stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $193.27 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $181.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.82 and a 52-week high of $200.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Texas Roadhouse's dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $194.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXRH

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 499 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total value of $89,430.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,690. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lloyd Paul Marshall sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $178,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,841,538.84. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock worth $1,115,864. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

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