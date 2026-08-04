Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,931 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 48,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.18% of Blue Bird worth $39,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Blue Bird alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,085 shares of the company's stock worth $95,931,000 after purchasing an additional 135,562 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,048,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,257,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 865,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,661,000 after buying an additional 109,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 777,625 shares of the company's stock worth $36,534,000 after buying an additional 84,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,204 shares of the company's stock worth $36,159,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company's stock.

Blue Bird Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. Blue Bird Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.95 and a twelve month high of $83.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Blue Bird Corporation will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLBD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Blue Bird from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.17.

View Our Latest Report on Blue Bird

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation NASDAQ: BLBD is a leading manufacturer of buses and mass transportation vehicles headquartered in Fort Valley, Georgia. The company's core business encompasses the design, engineering, and production of school buses and activity buses, with a product lineup that includes conventional (Type C) models, transit-style (Type D) models and specialty configurations for special-needs and activity transport. In recent years, Blue Bird has expanded its offerings to include zero-emission electric school buses, reflecting its commitment to advanced propulsion technologies and environmental sustainability.

Established in 1927, Blue Bird has built a legacy of safety and reliability in student transportation.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Blue Bird, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blue Bird wasn't on the list.

While Blue Bird currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here