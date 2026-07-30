Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Flagstar Bank, National Association $FLG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG - Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,731,631 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 569,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.62% of Flagstar Bank, National Association worth $88,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company's stock.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE FLG opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 470.50 and a beta of 1.01. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Flagstar Bank, National Association had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bank, National Association will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Flagstar Bank, National Association announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Flagstar Bank, National Association's payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flagstar Bank, National Association from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.79.

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About Flagstar Bank, National Association

Flagstar Financial Corporation NYSE: FLG is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, provides a range of financial services across the United States. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Flagstar combines commercial banking, mortgage lending and servicing, and deposit products to serve individuals, businesses and public entities. As a publicly traded company, Flagstar leverages its banking charter and national mortgage platform to deliver tailored financial solutions through both digital and branch channels.

The company's mortgage business is one of the largest residential originators and servicers in the nation, offering retail, wholesale and correspondent lending channels.

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