Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Hillman Solutions Corp. $HLMN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN - Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,659,075 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 870,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.91% of Hillman Solutions worth $80,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,671,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,134,000 after buying an additional 1,412,693 shares during the last quarter. Congruence Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,437,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,487,000 after acquiring an additional 230,580 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 11,388,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,625,000 after purchasing an additional 916,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company's stock.

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Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $370.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.73 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Hillman Solutions NASDAQ: HLMN is a leading provider of hardware and related products to the home improvement, retail, industrial and manufacturing markets. The company's portfolio encompasses key duplication systems and security solutions, hardware essentials such as fasteners and anchors, signage and labeling products, and outdoor and seasonal items. Hillman's product offerings are sold through a network of major home improvement retailers, wholesalers, independent distributors and other specialty outlets.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman grew from a family-run enterprise into a global supplier of hardware solutions.

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