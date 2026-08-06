Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR - Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,627,742 shares of the company's stock after selling 601,212 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.39% of BellRing Brands worth $26,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,006,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,035 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,750,018 shares of the company's stock worth $245,363,000 after buying an additional 1,575,812 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,830,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,380,000 after buying an additional 2,336,029 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,691,528 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,187,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,739,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,218,000 after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting BellRing Brands

Here are the key news stories impacting BellRing Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson raised its price target on BellRing Brands to $15 from $13 and reiterated a “buy” rating, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga analyst price target report

DA Davidson raised its price target on BellRing Brands to $15 from $13 and reiterated a “buy” rating, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q3 net sales increased 4.2% year over year to $570.4 million, exceeding analysts’ $548.7 million estimate. Growth was supported in part by strong performance from the Dymatize brand. BellRing Brands fiscal Q3 results

Fiscal Q3 net sales increased 4.2% year over year to $570.4 million, exceeding analysts’ $548.7 million estimate. Growth was supported in part by strong performance from the Dymatize brand. Neutral Sentiment: BellRing maintained a substantial revenue outlook, projecting fiscal 2026 net sales of $2.335 billion to $2.375 billion. However, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $275 million to $295 million, with guidance incorporating the effects of inventory-related actions. BellRing Brands fiscal 2026 outlook

BellRing maintained a substantial revenue outlook, projecting fiscal 2026 net sales of $2.335 billion to $2.375 billion. However, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $275 million to $295 million, with guidance incorporating the effects of inventory-related actions. Negative Sentiment: Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.30 per share missed the $0.37 consensus estimate and fell from $0.55 a year earlier. Operating profit, net earnings and adjusted EBITDA each included a $10 million pretax inventory-related charge. Zacks BellRing Brands Q3 earnings report

Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.30 per share missed the $0.37 consensus estimate and fell from $0.55 a year earlier. Operating profit, net earnings and adjusted EBITDA each included a $10 million pretax inventory-related charge. Negative Sentiment: Management cited inflation, tariffs and inventory charges as pressures on profitability. The company expects inventory-related actions to have a total pretax impact of approximately $28 million for fiscal 2026, raising concerns about near-term margins.

Management cited inflation, tariffs and inventory charges as pressures on profitability. The company expects inventory-related actions to have a total pretax impact of approximately $28 million for fiscal 2026, raising concerns about near-term margins. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm announced an investigation into potential fiduciary-duty breaches by BellRing’s directors and officers. The announcement is an allegation and investigation—not a finding of wrongdoing—but could add legal and reputational risk. Rosen Law Firm BellRing investigation announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRBR. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BRBR

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In other news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,998.98. The trade was a 42.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

NYSE BRBR opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. BellRing Brands Inc. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.45.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 7.28%.The company had revenue of $570.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

See Also

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