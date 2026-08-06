Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 108,325 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,894 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 108,325 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.39% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $26,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,125,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,220,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,300 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 446,032 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,529,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $9,825,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,302,436 shares in the company, valued at $216,894,667.08. This represents a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Cynthia Delaney sold 56,575 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $10,705,687.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 59,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,287,001.81. This represents a 48.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 506,215 shares of company stock worth $87,409,447. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Shares of AAOI opened at $128.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -194.79 and a beta of 3.76. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $233.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.41.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.55%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

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