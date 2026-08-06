Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 118,361 Shares of Qfin Holdings Inc. - Sponsored ADR $QFIN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Qfin Holdings Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN - Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870,638 shares of the company's stock after selling 118,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.32% of Qfin worth $24,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qfin during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Qfin by 6,796.4% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,931 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Qfin by 415.9% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qfin by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qfin by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Xiaohuan Chen bought 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $273,790. The trade was a 26.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qfin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. Qfin Holdings Inc. - Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $567.01 million during the quarter. Qfin had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Qfin Holdings Inc. - Sponsored ADR will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Qfin from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $15.33 price target on shares of Qfin in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Qfin from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.91.

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Qfin Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc NASDAQ: QFIN is a China‐based fintech company that specializes in providing digital lending solutions to underserved consumer and small business markets. Leveraging proprietary credit assessment technologies and big data analytics, the company connects borrowers with a network of financial institutions and investors through its online platform. Its services encompass unsecured consumer loans, installment credit products, and working capital financing for micro and small enterprises.

The company's flagship platform offers an end‐to‐end digital lending experience, from application and credit evaluation to disbursement and repayment.

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