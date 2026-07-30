Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 144,793 Shares of Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698,830 shares of the company's stock after selling 144,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.00% of Whirlpool worth $91,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Whirlpool alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHR. RWWM Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 191.6% during the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,422,618 shares of the company's stock worth $130,628,000 after buying an additional 1,591,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $31,959,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $22,729,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 2,795.1% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 234,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,789,000 after purchasing an additional 226,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 2,391,252 shares of the company's stock worth $172,505,000 after buying an additional 221,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Whirlpool from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $51.22.

View Our Latest Report on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company's 50-day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Whirlpool Corporation has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $96.57.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.99). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 1.08%.The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Whirlpool, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Whirlpool wasn't on the list.

While Whirlpool currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here