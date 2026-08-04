Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 23,823 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. $BLKB

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB - Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,262 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 23,823 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.07% of Blackbaud worth $36,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 1.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,434 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 293.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,701 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,244 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,225,000 after buying an additional 47,549 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 101,751 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 886.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,729 shares of the technology company's stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 143,533 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Chad Anderson sold 6,205 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $194,278.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 62,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,968,428.39. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $70.71.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.23 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 197.49%. The company's revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Blackbaud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLKB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Blackbaud from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Blackbaud from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Blackbaud

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company's main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

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